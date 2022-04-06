Venus (XVS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44.74 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $12.00 or 0.00026560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $146.03 million and approximately $44.74 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.26 or 0.99866776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00064198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.