Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

VRA stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,848. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $227.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.