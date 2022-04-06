Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Patrick G. Enright Purchases 333,333 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Enright bought 333,333 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VERA opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $619.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERA. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

