Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.28. The firm has a market cap of $246.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

