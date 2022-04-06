Veracity Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 898 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $8,895,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

