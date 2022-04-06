Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verastem by 316.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 122,195 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

