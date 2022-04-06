Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 56,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 71,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.