Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.41

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.41 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 70,791 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of £228.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.41.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile (LON:VRP)
