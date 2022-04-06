Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,167. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verra Mobility by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 491,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 113,153 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

