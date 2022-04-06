Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $93.60 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.