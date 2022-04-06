Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.