Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 284 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 94,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.08.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

