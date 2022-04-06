Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 49 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE RE opened at $298.88 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.81.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.