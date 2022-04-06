Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,525,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,614,000 after buying an additional 72,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,496,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,160,000 after buying an additional 647,109 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 622,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after buying an additional 67,234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 46.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 80,716 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

BATS IGHG opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.