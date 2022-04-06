Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $577,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

