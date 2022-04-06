Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $622,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

Hershey stock opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.22 and a 200-day moving average of $191.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $221.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

