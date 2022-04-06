Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $692,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SEB Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.97.

EQNR stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

