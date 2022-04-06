VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.39. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $28.00. 73,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,153. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

