Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Given “Suspended” Rating at Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:VOG opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.69. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in in West Africa and Russia. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

