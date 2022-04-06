Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Given “Suspended” Rating at Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
LON:VOG opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.69. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83.
