Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

