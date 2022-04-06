VIMworld Hits Market Cap of $24.87 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIMworld has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $24.87 million and $251,004.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001792 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00047311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

