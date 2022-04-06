Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 6,200 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,516. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $3,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

