Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 250 ($3.28).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.11 ($2.99).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.22) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.14.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,278.69).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

