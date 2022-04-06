Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 250 ($3.28).
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.11 ($2.99).
Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.22) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.14.
About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
