Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $122.50

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.63), with a volume of 34301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

The company has a market cap of £69.24 million and a PE ratio of -125.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

