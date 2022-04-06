Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE AIO opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,617 shares of company stock valued at $60,599.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

