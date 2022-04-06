Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.89. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

