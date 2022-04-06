Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.40 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.80). Approximately 290,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,665,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.20 ($1.80).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

