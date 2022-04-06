Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.2% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

