Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.99. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 214,702 shares trading hands.

About Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American Managed Service Program (MSP) segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

