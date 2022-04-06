Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 202.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

