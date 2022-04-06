Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $4.56 on Friday. Voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.
Voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voxeljet (VJET)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.