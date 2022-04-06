Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NYSE WNC traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,299.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Wabash National by 190.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

