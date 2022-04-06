Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €191.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($209.89) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €164.09 ($180.32).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €160.00 ($175.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €145.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

