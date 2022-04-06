Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

