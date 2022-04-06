Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.66.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

