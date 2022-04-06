Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $99.52 million and $5.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00193914 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00036114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00381917 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

