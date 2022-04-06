WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $316.75

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.75 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 289 ($3.79). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 293.25 ($3.85), with a volume of 661 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of £181.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 316.66.
WANdisco Company Profile (LON:WAND)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.