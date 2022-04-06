Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “



WRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE WRBY opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,446,464 shares of company stock valued at $81,015,626 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,050,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,778,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



