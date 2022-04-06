Warren Tucker Sells 4,321 Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £31,586.51 ($41,424.93).

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 752.60 ($9.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tate & Lyle plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 624.40 ($8.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 821.20 ($10.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 725.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 692.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TATE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.26) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.20) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

