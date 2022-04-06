Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.62. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 314 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

