Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.61

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.61, with a volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Waterloo Brewing from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$155.75 million and a PE ratio of 33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.24%.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

