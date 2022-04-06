Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after buying an additional 179,095 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,374,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,408,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO opened at $302.43 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.50 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.69 and a 200-day moving average of $290.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

