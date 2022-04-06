Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $303,112.04 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.72. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $343.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,897,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

