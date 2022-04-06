WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY22 guidance at $5.24-5.38 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $177.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $321.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

