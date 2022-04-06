Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Trading Up 3.2%

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.23 and last traded at $76.16. Approximately 1,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 74,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

