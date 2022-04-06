Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE WBT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,196. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.