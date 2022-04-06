Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
NYSE WBT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,196. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
About Welbilt (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
