WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:WELL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.18. 1,195,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,941. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.76 and a twelve month high of C$8.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

