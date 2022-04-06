Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $165.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

COF opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 134,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 98,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

