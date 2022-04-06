Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.45.

FIS stock opened at $103.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

