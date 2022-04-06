Wells Fargo & Company Trims Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Target Price to $95.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.71.

Shares of CRI opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

